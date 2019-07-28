LAFOON, Malvin Dennis, of Richmond, went to be with his Lord on July 24, 2019. Malvin served in the Richmond area as a pharmacist for 42 years. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, Richmond. Funeral services will be held at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, Richmond, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. and interment in Westhampton Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grove Avenue Baptist Church in memory of Malvin D. Lafoon Sr. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial