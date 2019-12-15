LaFRATTA, Sara Lyons, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019, at the age of 53. Sara was born in Richmond, Va., on July 13, 1966. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Theresa Caravati; and her father, Ramon Joseph LaFratta. She is survived by her brothers, Louis LaFratta and William LaFratta; her sisters, Mary Anna LaFratta, Donna Nelson, Cecily Teichert, Joan Staub and Angela Grady; eight nephews, eight nieces and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Sara attended St. Bridget's School and was a graduate of Marymount High School, Class of 1984. She will be forever in the hearts of her family. "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."View online memorial