LAIL, Minnie "Ruth" Johnson, passed away at her home on February 3, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1940 and was 79 years of age. She was born in Louisburg, N.C., the oldest of four children. She is survived by her younger sister, Marie; two brothers, Tommy and Harold; as well as her son, "Sonny," who loved and cared for her very much. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, February 11, at 1 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road.View online memorial
