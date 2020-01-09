LAKIN, THOMAS "TOMMY"

LAKIN, Thomas Reuben "Tommy," 74, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home. Tom was proud of his lifelong connection to the history and people of Sparta, Virginia. He frequently visited Sparta family and friends after graduating from Campbell University in North Carolina and throughout his long career as an insurance and risk management professional in Richmond. Tom enjoyed fellowship services, outreach and mentoring programs at several churches, outdoor activities and time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Matt Lakin (Sarya Sok) and Jenny McAllister (John); his sister, Lynn Wilkinson (Steve); and three grandchildren, Stone, Reed and Henry. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lakin; mother, Maxine Lakin; and brother, Bobby Lakin. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Sparta. A reception will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Rd., Milford, Va. 22514. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
