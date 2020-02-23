LaLIBERTE, Timothy K. "LaLa," 59, of Richmond, received his wings Friday, February 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis LaLiberte Sr.; and is survived by his wife, Tina LaLiberte; daughters, Amanda and Sarah LaLiberte; extended family, CJ Lindsay (Stephanie), Tiffany Crump (Jonathan); grandchildren, Hunter and Gracelynn; mother, Dorothy M. Lowry; sister, Diane Scott; brothers, Dennis J. LaLiberte (Sharon) and Michael Austin (Tammy). He dedicated his life to public service, spending the last 45 years serving in several capacities including 911 dispatcher, Fire, EMS and safety service patrol. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m with services beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Fairmount Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at any C&F Bank location; make checks or cash payable to Timothy Laliberte (LaLa account) or you may contact Tina.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…