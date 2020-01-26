LAMB, KATHERINE

LAMB, Mrs. Katherine, age 92, of Richmond, departed this life January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley L. Lamb; and daughter, Carolyn A. Trotter. She is survived by one daughter, Lula Lamb (Robert Fitzgerald); two sons, Alton Lamb and Timothy Lamb (Tracey); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them Mary Arginteanu. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. James M. Arsenault officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center/Multiple Myeloma Unit.View online memorial
