LAMB, LON "BILL"

LAMB, Lon William "Bill," 85, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to Wilma Grace Welch Lamb and Paul Howard Lamb Jr. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Madeline Donnan Lamb Gentry. He is survived by his sons, Lon William Lamb Jr. (Kimberly) and Douglas Edward Lamb (Jennifer); granddaughters, Elizabeth Lamb, Grace Lamb, Elloise Lamb and Chloe Gentry; grandsons, Thomas Lamb and Jackson Lamb; and brother, Paul Howard Lamb III. Bill was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and upon graduation was commissioned in the United States Air Force rising to Captain. While at VMI he served on the Honor Court, swam and dove winning all conference honors and developed lifelong relationships with his buddies Amos, Hayroll and Dick, among others. His strong bonds with his many friends were a hallmark of his life. No matter where Bill traveled, he always had a friend and was quick to share a story. Playing his guitar for his young children brought him unending joy. He had a deep appreciation for music and theater. Never hesitating to play sports, he enjoyed countless hours on the tennis and handball courts with his friends and children. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the VMI Foundation Fund. Arrangements for a memorial and burial service at Blandford Cemetery will be forthcoming. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LON LAMB as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.