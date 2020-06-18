LAMBERT, Beverly Johnson, 71, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Johnson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory son, Marc Lambert; mother, Adele Johnson; siblings, Lori Johnson-Goodman, Demetrius Johnson (Wanda) and Thomas Meredith (Martha); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. June 20, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BEVERLY LAMBERT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.