LAMBERT, BRENDA

LAMBERT, Brenda Gayle Dawkins, 66, of New Kent, Va., passed away after a long battle with cancer Monday, October 21, 2019. She was a loving mother, gam'ma, sister and friend who will be missed by all. Brenda is survived by her two children, Ted and Matt Lambert (Anna Stuart); her grandson, Preston; her siblings, Ruth Hubbard, Jamie Dailey (Tom), Donna Parker (Jaye) and Glenn Parker; and mother, Marjorie Parker. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at St. Peter's Parish Church, 8400 St. Peters Lane, New Kent, Va., with a reception to follow. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

