LAMBERT, ERNEST

LAMBERT, Ernest Lionel, 70, of North Carolina, departed this life Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Paige Lambert; and brother, Robert Lambert Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Marc Lambert; daughters, Sonya Cheatham and Tia Gore-Ambrosio (Matthew) and Tia Hall-Smith (Donovan); granddaughters, Yazmine Ambrosio and Gia Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends; among them one devoted, Patricia Molden. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.

