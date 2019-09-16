LAMBERT, Joy Anne, 52, of Richmond, departed this life September 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Winifred C. Lambert. Surviving are her father, John A. Lambert Sr. (Lillian); two daughters, LaDonna J. and Ondrea M. Roane; son, Justin L. Jackson; three grandchildren, Issa James, Bryan D. Williams Jr. and Karlo Jackson; three sisters, Joshera Lambert Booker, (Jonathan), Darnetha L. M'Baye (Abdou) and Tasha R. Lincoln; brother, John A. Lambert Jr.; three nephews, James A. Booker, Jayce W. Lambert and Cheikh T. M'Baye; niece, N'Deye M'Baye; nine aunts, five uncles, other relatives and friends; one devoted family friend, Erica Dickerson. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 18, at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur Street. Rev. Derik Jones officiating. Interment Pryor Memorial Cemetery on Quioccasin Road. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial