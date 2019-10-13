LAMBERT, Peter Baldwin, 92, died peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. He was born August 5, 1927, in Richmond, Va. He was the son of the late Sue Lane and Frank Lambert. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank; and sister, Sue Lane Winstead. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maryanne. He is also survived by daughters, Susan (Dave), Catherine (Tom) and Mary (Randall); five grandchildren, Mary (Jeremy), Macel (Stephen), Joe (Amanda), Andrea (Peter) and Mary Elizabeth (Taylor); and seven great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Maggie, Harrison, Charlotte, Hudson, Josephine and Tomlin. He is also survived by his dog, Charlie. He was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy, George Washington University and Medical College of Virginia School of Hospital Administration. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Peter was administrator of several hospitals in Virginia and retired as Administrator of St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardton, Md. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and was a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He was a former member of the Torch Club, Kiwanis Club and ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He enjoyed being with his family, his dog, Charlie, playing bridge and reading. A burial service will be held Saturday, October 26, in Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at his daughter, Susan's home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer or to New Hope Animal Rescue Shelter, P.O. Box 412, Providence Forge, Va. 23140.View online memorial