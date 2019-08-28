LAMBERT, Shirley Woods, 85, of Chesterfield, slipped away peacefully on August 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ira Woods and Pearl Woods. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Curly" Lambert; son, Robert "Wayne" Lambert; daughter, Carolyn Gail Mescall; great-grandson, Travis "T.J." Mahony; two brothers, Lewis and Claude Woods; and one sister, Sybil Hall. She is survived by daughters, Marcia "Jo" Wolf, Peggy Sue Nobles (Andrew Nobles) and Patti Morgan; daughter-in-law, Cindy Lambert; son-in-law, Jeffrey "Peanut" Mescall; one sister, Francis "Betty" Jordon; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that she adored. Shirley was a retiree of Philip Morris USA. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, at 1 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, with interment in Browns Chapel UMC cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.View online memorial