LAMBRECHTS, Ella Louise, 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born to Walter and Ruth Miller in Columbia Township, N.C., and was one of seven children. A co-valedictorian in high school, she later attended nursing school in Charleston, W.Va. She was married to Dr. Marcel Lambrechts Sr. of Belgium, who practiced pediatrics in Charleston. She was an avid golfer and won the Club Championship at Berry Hills Country Club in 1979. She also loved reading, music, dancing and entertaining. Louise is survived by her son, Michel Lambrechts and his wife, Beth Anne, of Evesham, N.J.; her son, Dr. Marcel Lambrechts and his wife, Susan, of Richmond, Va.; and by six grandchildren, Christina and Gino Orlandi of Savannah, Ga., Andrew and Katherine Lambrechts of Richmond, Va. and Zack and Mary Lambrechts of Evesham, N.J. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren; and is also survived by her sister, Dottie Miller Snyder, who lives in Edgewater, Md. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, W.Va., on October 5, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception at the church at 12:30 p.m. The burial will be after the reception in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Charleston. A special thanks to all of her new friends here in Richmond and old friends in Charleston from the family for your love and support of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. https://bit.ly/2ksuD5pView online memorial
