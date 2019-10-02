LAMMEY, Delores Anne Spencer Banes, 87, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reddell "Buster" Lammey Sr.; parents, James Anthony Spencer and Wallie Margaret Lotz Spencer; siblings, Margaret Parker (William), Robert Spencer (Dora Dean), Jean Battle (Ray), William "Buddy" Spencer (Joyce); and her son, James Banes. She is survived by her stepchildren, Robert Reddell "Bobby" Lammey Jr. and Addie Lammey Asbury; grandchildren, Joseph "Joe" Banes (Wendy), Robert "Bobby" Banes (Gina), Dawn L. Taylor (Butch), Robert "Dell" Lammey III (Kathleen) and Robert "Chris" Asbury; and many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Fort Lee Baptist Church. Friends can join the family in procession to Washington Memorial Park at 12:45 p.m. following the reception.View online memorial