LAMPKIN, Helen C., passed away in her home on July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Edward W. Lampkin. She is survived by her children, Becky L. Petzer (George), Martha J. Lampkin, Frank W. Lampkin and Dennis C. Lampkin; grandchildren, Lindsay D. Lampkin, Kacie M. Lampkin, Christopher Lampkin; and several nieces and nephews. Her children are forever grateful for her lifelong devotion, love and care. The family wishes to express their appreciation to James River Hospice for their exceptional guidance and support.

