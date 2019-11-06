LANAHAN, Rosemary Ford, died peacefully at her home in Savannah, Ga., on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1929, in Albany, N.Y., to John Ford and Katherine (Halpin) Ford. After graduating from Alburtus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut, she went on to become a fashion writer in New York City for publications such as Charm Magazine (later Mademoiselle), Women's Wear Daily and Home Furnishings Daily. There, she met her husband, John Stevenson Lanahan, to whom she was married for 45 years until his passing in 1998. Together, they raised three children. She came back to writing later in life, crafting the text for the Virginia Museum cookbook "Virginia Celebrates!" as well as the definitive book on the history of the Tides Inn in Irvington, Va. She was a loving mother, gourmet cook, a skilled gardener, a passionate decorator and antique hunter, a gracious host and a loving friend. She was a lifelong cat lover and showed immense compassion for all living beings, regularly contributing to over a dozen charities. She is best remembered for her elegant style, luminous smile, her quick wit and humor and her loving manner. She is survived by her three children, Margaret Kayne Lanahan, Brian James Lanahan and Ellen Ford (Lanahan) Rowland; and four grandchildren, Owen and Oliver Lanahan, and Jamie and Sunny Rowland. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Richmond, Va. Memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fJ2. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, Georgia, 912-352-7200.View online memorial
