LANCASTER, John "Johnny the Lawnmower Man" Jr., 64, of Chesterfield, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Jean Lancaster Bell (Charlie); children, Kelly Lancaster and Joshua Lancaster; grandson, Jonathan David Leonard; granddaughters, Addie, Kaela and Cameron; and his two cats, Happie and Paper-Crumpler. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Lancaster Sr. and Avis Wright Lancaster. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with his funeral service to immediately follow. His graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Centralia Cemetery, following his funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Smitty's Cat Rescue, 13508 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Chester, Va. 23831.View online memorial
