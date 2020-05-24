LANDEN, Steven Keith, 29, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from natural causes. He is survived by his fiance, Farren Berryman; mother, Diane Landen; stepfather, David Wolverton; sister, Kelly Landen; grandmother, Carol "BB" Landen; aunts and uncles, Pam Ludwig, Susan (Ron) Linkins, Ken (Mitzi) Morris, Cindi Osterbind, Charles (Pam) Landen Jr., Irene (Mark) Stager; and numerous cousins and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth B. Landen; grandparents, Charles M. Landen, Ralph and Dolores Morris; and uncles, Albert Osterbind Jr. and Hank Ludwig. He graduated proudly from Matoaca High School and Old Dominion University. Steven was the co-owner of Landpark Properties with his best friend, Daryle Parker. He loved being at Lake Gaston with his family and adopted families and never met a stranger. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Ironbridge Baptist Church, 10900 Iron Bridge Rd., Chester, Va. His funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Ironbridge Baptist Church with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to inmemof.org/steven-landen. Donations are being made to the McShin Foundation, as this was a big part of Steven's life, where he found the recovery community and wanted to help others have the life he had now found.View online memorial
