LANE, CHRISTINE

LANE, Christine Cannon, 81, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Walker Cannon and Virgie Lumpkin Cannon Tate, formerly of Caroline County. Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lane; son, Charles Flippo; brothers, Russell, Willard, Lewis, John, Albert, and Henry Cannon; and sisters, Hattie Wylie, Phoebe Wash, Lucille Peters, and Clara Garrett. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Clymens, and four grandchildren. Christine will be laid to rest privately in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Caroline County.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHRISTINE LANE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.