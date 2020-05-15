LANE, Frances Nadine, 88, of Varina, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Leonard James Lane Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen Radvany (Ronnie), Julie Phillips (Roger); granddaughters, Jennifer McCurrach, Kaylin Blankenship (David), Kelsey Bailey (Kris), Haley Radvany; great-grandchildren, Ocean, Harbor, River, Finn, Baya, Kaylin; and sister, Thelma Love (Jerry). The family would like to extend their gratitude to her care team at Medi Home Hospice as well as her family member and friend, Mavis Chenault. Frances was the definition of strength, grace and dignity. She set the example to focus on what is truly important in this life no matter what comes your way, good times or difficult. When faced with trials of this life and her battle with Alzheimer's, she remained true to her faith in Jesus Christ and His guiding hand. Mom, we know you are by the river holding dad's hand and your faithful walking buddy, Salvo, is at your side. Your journey is complete. You are finally home. Frances was laid to rest in Washington Memorial Park with a private graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond or Women's Alzheimer's Movement.View online memorial
