LANE, Gene Douglas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 15, 2020. Gene passed away at Henrico Doctors' Hospitial at the age of 76, after a long battle with COPD. He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Lane; mother, Ruby Lane; and brother, Raymond Lane. He is survied by his wife of 53 years, Patricia "Patsy" Lane; son, Mark Lane and his wife, Nancy Lane. He had three grandchildren, Elizabeth Stanley, Dalton Lane and Logan Lane. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He retired from more than 40 years of company service at N. Chasen & Sons painting company. He was a member of Skipwith Baptist Chuch.View online memorial
