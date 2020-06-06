LANE, Harry "Big Tom" Thomas Jr., 68, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away June 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Thelma, who he shared his life with for 32 years; his favorite pet, Joni; stepmom, Ann; brother, Steven; sister, Pam; stepsons, Robert Forsmark Jr. (Lisa) and James Pleasants; sister-in-law, Pamela Viar; and brother-in-law, Ordway Pleasants. He also leaves behind his dearest neighbors, the Spears family and the Slayton family. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed at Philip Morris for over 32 years. He loved all of his co-workers and friends. He was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
