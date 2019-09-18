LANE, Olive "Jeanette" Owen, 83, of Midlothian, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie D. Lane; and her husband of 62 years, Carlton "Corky" L. Lane Sr. She was also preceded in death by her father, Walter Owen Sr.; mother, Olive Owen Clifton; four of her siblings, Maxine Ayers, Mildred Foster, Merle Owen and Walter "Jack" Owen Jr.; and nephews, Gary Ayers, Leslie Foster, Kenneth Owen, Rodney Bain and Larry "Hank" Schnakenberg Jr. She leaves behind five children, Pamela McGrath (John), Carlton "Corky" Lane Jr. (Pam), Mark Lane (Debbie), Sherrill Badger (Rich) and Donna Coward (Jeff); seven grandchildren, Jason Drake (Jenn), Matthew Drake, Courtney Park (Jonathan), Ashley Fitzkee, Lillian Coward, Esther Badger and Elisabeth Coward; and three great-grandchildren, Jenna Drake, Jackson Drake and Cora Drake. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Helen Owen of Ball, Louisiana; her nieces, Pat Denoon, Deb Owen, Kim Owen and Becky Stowe; and nephews, Michael Ayers (Betty), Russell Bain (Denise) and Walter Owen III (Jennifer). Jeanette was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church as a preschool Sunday school class teacher, a participant in Women's Missionary Fellowship (Miriam Group), Evergreens and the Ambassadors Sunday School Class. She also maintained the church's kitchenette, keeping inventory and making sure the linens were always clean. She loved her family, ice cream, writing notes and sending cards, singing and whistling hymns, flowers in her gardens around the house, keeping up with Varina High School alumni and listening to BBN. Jeanette treated every day as a gift from God, and willingly gave herself selflessly to everyone who knew her. "Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised." Proverbs 31:30. We are appreciative of the compassionate caregivers who came alongside our mother during her physical decline. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A celebration of life ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Immanuelbaptist.org.View online memorial