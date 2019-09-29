LANE, Warren E., 62, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Powhatan, Va., passed away quietly July 30, 2019. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and rests with those who preceded him in everlasting life, mother, Eunice H. Lane; father, James Cheatham; and grandmother, Delma J. Lane. He leaves to cherish his memory family: sisters, Marjorie E. Tekle (Mike), Ellen S. Briggs; brother, David A. Lane; nephews, Ervin A. Lane (Kamilla), Michael A. Tekle Jr.; nieces, Eritrea D. Tekle, Alaina M. Briggs, DeShae A. Lane, Mariah A. Tekle; and other relatives and friends. We learned that he had many accomplishments during his time in Washington, D.C. He was a truck driver and had become a trainer after completing the training academy. He also completed the Microsoft Digital Alliance. He bragged about being a food manager and in 1993, he became a certified professional food manager while owning his own car detailing business. The family wishes to thank all for your love, kind words of wisdom and acts of kindness shown during our bereavement.View online memorial
