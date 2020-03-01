LANE, William "Bill" Edward, was called home by the Lord on February 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl R. and Mildred C. Lane; and granddaughter, Morgan D. Garner. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Elaine; children, Bryan Lane (Sarah Beth), Kelly Garner (Joel) and Brad Lane (April); and six grandchildren whom he dearly loved, known to them as "Poppy" Brianna, Abby, Jacob, Kaylee, Tyler and Taylor. Bill was the respected business owner of Lane Bros., Inc. from 1980 until 2012, when he retired. He was a charter member of PRBC for 59 years, serving as a trustee, deacon and on multiple committees. Just before his death, he had received recognition of 50 years of membership in the Masonic Lodge #11. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be conducted at Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the PRBC Endowment Fund.View online memorial
