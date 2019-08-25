LANG, Ramona Garris, 84, went to join her husband Bertie in heaven on August 22, 2019. Her family was her purpose and focus in life. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Coy C. Garris and Pauline Dickerson Garris; two brothers, Coy C. Junior and Clifton Garris; and sister, Margaret Garris. She is survived by her three daughters, Vivian Hargrave (Lloyd), Linda Lang (Glenn Cox) and Lisa Flippen (Robert). Adored by grandchildren, Amy Dickerson (David), Anna Brown, Bryan Hargrave (Ariella), Rachel Williamson (Ryan), Carley Lovell, Lucas Mallory, Mariah Mays (Forrest) and Hannah Mannino (Antonio); great-grandchildren, Quillen Hargrave, Singrid Pullin, Mia Moore, Judah Williamson, Alessio Mannino, William Lovell and River Mays; great-great-granddaughter, Emmie Gary; niece, Terri Deel; nephews, Cee and Michael Garris. She will also be greatly missed by her long time friend, Tillie Oslin. Her love for her faith and her family were evident to all. Although she had many creative talents, sewing was her passion. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed feeding and watching her birds. Her heart was so big that she never let a stray cat go hungry that appeared at her doorstep. She and her husband spent many joyful times fishing on their boat on the Rappahannock River in their spare time. Ramona was a lifelong student of the Bible and a member of Corinth United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She committed herself to teaching, volunteering, leadership, singing in the choir and missions for the church. Mission work was her love. Over the years she and Tillie made decorative pillow cases to cheer up children in cancer wards, made dresses that went to Africa, Alzheimer's blankets and thousands of quilts for homeless and Appalachian families in need. She contributed faithfully to many charities that supported children, animals and the hungry. Her spirit was strong but kind and gentle. She was a blessing her whole life to everyone she met. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Corinth United Methodist Church in Sandston. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA or Bon Secours Hospice Program. Online condolences may be received at www.nelsenrichmond.com. Proverbs 31:10-31.View online memorial