LANGFORD, Mary Alice, 76, of Bruington, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, George Daniels Jr.; and is survived by her husband, Robert G. Langford; two daughters, Banetta Edwards and Nedra Ferguson; a sister, Carolyn Corrick; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. Interment private.View online memorial