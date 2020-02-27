LANGLEY, CORINNE

LANGLEY, Mrs. Corinne Fife, age 104, of Richmond, departed this life February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ardell Langley; one son, Leonard A. Johnson Jr.; a host of nieces and nephews, among them a devoted Melinda Fife and James "Jimmy" Fife Jr.; a stepdaughter, Peggy Baker; a host of cousins; one brother-in-law, John Langley (Lula); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Stephen Hewlett (pastor) officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial
