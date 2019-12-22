LANGNAU, William George, age 62, passed away on December 11, 2019. Born as the youngest of four, Bill moved extensively with his family across the states and in the Philippines. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Jeannie; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends as he battled cancer of the appendix since 2015. Graduating from the University of New Mexico in 1979 with a business degree and in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), Bill was able to immediately begin his dream job as a fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force. After marriage and dueling careers, he proudly joined Delta Air Lines, leaving as a captain on the 757/767 ER. One of the highlights was flying a trip literally around the world. Bill was born a natural athlete - excelling as a youth at bowling, wrestling, basketball, baseball, scuba diving, track and football. Later he coached football for 10 to 12 year olds for several years. He learned tennis for his wife... until he could beat her! Once settled here in Virginia, his passion became golf and watching sports. He loved his home - boating, fishing or just watching birds on the lake, beautifying the gardens, playing bridge or another game or cooking a special meal with family and good friends. He never lost his sense of humor, even in his last days. No service is planned at this time. He was honored to have so many friends and family celebrate his final days with him.View online memorial
LANGNAU, WILLIAM
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM LANGNAU as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.