LANKFORD, Paul Everett, 73, of Midlothian, passed away on March 24, 2020. He was raised in the village of Rose Hill in the southwest mountains of Virginia, a place he would love for life. Paul received his B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from ETSU in 1969. Beginning in Burlington, N.C., his career spanned 30 years with Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent and Via Systems including transferring to Richmond in 1975. He also worked for Hewlett Packard and the DSC. Paul was a great handyman and could do almost anything (except plumbing). He loved antique cars and tools. He enjoyed working with wood and building things in general. He loved apples (especially in desserts), the mountains and being outdoors (especially fishing and hiking in Cumberland County). Paul played golf (not too badly), proudly kept the yard looking great and our house well maintained. He kept the birds and Guinness, the cat, well fed too. He was a member of Winfree Memorial Baptist church. Paul is survived by his wife, Linda Ivey Lankford; son, Chris and his wife, Carolyn; grandson, Kieran; granddaughter, Ivey (he was the only person she let hold her the first six months); sister, Sherrill Franklin; Ivey family in-laws, Bob, Norman and Betty, Kenneth and Beverly, Richard and Marilyn; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank you to the many caregivers who helped Paul and Hospice of Virginia. We are grateful for and appreciate all that you did for him. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial. Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Online condolences maybe made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
