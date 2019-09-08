LANTZ, Gelean Ann "Dee" Johnson, 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully to her eternal home on September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Geiger Lantz Jr.; and their beloved son, John Charles Lantz. Her spirit will live on in the lives of her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Giessel and husband, Glenn and Deborah Chowning and husband, Larry; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lantz; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, Wednesday, September 11, at 12 p.m. Reception will follow at the church. Interment will be private. Services are under the direction of the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.View online memorial