LANZILLOTTI, Vanada Lynn Copeland, of Midlothian, departed this life on February 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Pavo, Georgia. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Ellis Copeland and Leona Hart Copeland. She is survived by her sisters, Vara Browning, Vivian Norman (Jimmie) and Velma Nelson, all of Pavo, Georgia. She is also survived by her husband of 60 years, Harry Lanzillotti; her children, Lora Lanzillotti Smith (Glenn), Copeland Lanzillotti (Courtney); and seven beloved grandchildren, Micah, Caleb (Kendall) and Joshua Smith; Luke and Jesse Lanzillotti; Mason and Carter Hubley, to whom she was known as "Gonga." Vanada Lynn graduated from Moultrie Senior High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond. She worked as a Paralegal at McGuire Woods for 20 years and for the Virginia State Legislature as a staff member and later as a lobbyist. An active member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church, she enjoyed serving on various committees and as a Bible study leader. Her passion for her Lord was exhibited in the numerous mission trips she took to China, Mexico, Nicaragua and Bland County, Va. and volunteering as a pianist for Morningside Assisted Living for nearly 18 years. She was an avid tennis player for over 50 years, especially enjoying luncheons after the games with her Suburban and USTA teams. Vanada Lynn's greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her sisters on their family farm in Georgia. Her daughter and son brought her happiness daily with phone calls and visits. Always available for any occasion to spend time with her grandchildren, she attended their many activities. She especially loved having them show up unannounced with their friends or to stay overnight. Vanada Lynn's family will receive family and friends at Woody Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 11, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at Huguenot Road Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on February 12, 2020, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Huguenot Road Baptist Church, Benevolent Fund, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or Pleasant Hill Church, Cemetery Fund, 65 Hart Road, Pavo, Ga. 31778.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:00AM
Huguenot Road Baptist Church
10525 W. Huguenot Road
North Chesterfield, VA 23235
Feb 12
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:30AM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23238
