LARGEN, Jesse Harry. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jesse Harry Largen, 98, of Richmond and Spotsylvania, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. As a member of the 94th Infantry Division during the second World War, Jesse was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star after being wounded in action during the Battle of the Bulge. After discharge, he returned home to continue to work for Mortel Industries, eventually serving as the Vice President of Manufacturing. Favorite pastimes included golfing and fishing, but he particularly enjoyed telling tales of his many adventures to anyone who would listen. He was known for his quick wit and a knack for telling it like it is, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. He was a strong patriarch of his family and a good friend to all. Jesse was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Ruth Largen; and is survived by his wife, Ann Largen; his children, Sheriann Stuard (Douglas) and Dr. John Largen; his grandchildren, Christopher Stuard (Jody), and Kate Schulz (Michael); and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Jesse (age 7) and Campbell (age 4). A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Quantico National Cemetery. Flowers or donations to the Purple Heart Foundation are welcome. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.View online memorial
