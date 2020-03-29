LATIMER, Virginia Elizabeth, 95, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vivian L. Latimer Jr.; and daughter, Peggy Ellis. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Hancock (Steven) and Phyllis New (Matthew); grandchildren, Billy, David, Emma, Katie and Matt; and three great-grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly. Virginia was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired after 38 years with American Tobacco. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bon Secours Hospice and asks that any memorial contributions be submitted to them in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VIRGINIA LATIMER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.