LATSON, Lillian D., 87, of Richmond, departed this life June 2, 2020. She is survived by her son, Phil Latson Jr. (Debra); cousin, Eleanor "DeDe" Walker; caregiver, Gladys "Tiny" Johnson; the Kindred Hospice family; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 9
Visitation
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
1:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 10
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
