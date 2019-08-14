LATTA, David "PDL," 53, of Midlothian, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jean Pace Latta; son, James Harrison Latta; daughter, Erika Ann Latta; mother, Roberta "BobAnn" Latta of Hopewell, Va.; sister, Lisa Lichtenstein and her husband, Joe Lichtenstein, of Richmond, Va. He is further remembered by his mother-in-law, Ann "Susie" Pace; sisters-in-law, Margaret Pace and Ann Pace of Bon Air, Va.; brother-in-law, George Pace Jr. and his wife, Betty Pace; several nieces, nephews and numerous friends. David was born and raised in Hopewell, Va., graduating from Hopewell High School in 1985. He was a servant of the Hopewell community, as a lifetime member of the Hopewell Emergency Crew. He formerly volunteered with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS with many years at Company 10. In recent years, he enjoyed watching his children play their sports, especially attending all of his daughter's field hockey games. When he was not at a sporting event, he spent his time on photography, building drones and 3-D printers and tinkering with other technology hobbies. He truly enjoyed spending time with friends around the Midlothian area, eagerly awaiting the next field hockey game. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, PDL would have liked contributions made to the University of Richmond's Spider Field Hockey Team. Please mail contributions to the attention of "Field Hockey Discretionary Fund" to the University of Richmond Advancement Office, Maryland Hall, 110 UR Drive, University of Richmond, Va. 23173, or alternately via (800)-480-4774 and https://uronline.net/givenow. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial