LAUBE, Albert Fred, age 92, of Henrico County, Va., formerly of Easton, Pa., passed away December 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. Laube and Rose Yost Laube. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Harriet Seifert Laube; and son, Fred Seifert Laube (Genia); brother, Homer D. Laube of Newton, N.C.; a nephew, David Laube (Pat) of Pittsfield, Maine; nieces, Nancy Henderson (Rick) of Greenville, S.C. and Beth Spencer (Allan) of Claremont, N.C.; stepgranddaughter, Shelly Wilkes (Scott); and four stepgreat-grandchildren (Brooke, Julia, Jacob and Lauren), all of Rexburg, Idaho; dear longtime friends, Brenda and Teddy Martin; XYZ Club members and many more friends and dear ones that can be named. Al was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy and a graduate of Lafayette College with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for a year with the Illinois Highway Department before coming to Virginia to work with VDOT under an Engineering Training Program in preparation for the Interstate Highway Program. He worked as an Assistant Resident Engineer at Amherst and Fairfax Residencies before being transferred to Richmond to oversee the program of enlarging district and residency office buildings across the state and the design and building of the new 16-story central office in Richmond. He then became the State Utilities Relocation Engineer during the construction of the Interstate Highway System. After 23 years, he was transferred to the Urban Division dealing with the maintenance and construction of streets and roads in cities and towns before retiring in 1988, with 36 years of service. He was past president of the Central Highway Office Employees Association and received the George Award for outstanding service to the Association. He was charter president of the Old Dominion chapter of the International Right of Way Association and served as chairman of the IRWA Liaison Committee. Al was also past president of the Bryan Parkway Civic Association. He coached baseball for Lakeside Little League and football for Laurel Little League. He served as deacon, elder and trustee of the Overbrook Presbyterian Church and was president of the OPC XYZ seniors' club. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 11 a.m. at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 2605 Dumbarton Road, Henrico, Va., followed by a reception at the church.View online memorial