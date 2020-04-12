LAUCELLA, Marie F., 91, died on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, of pancreatic cancer at St. Mary's Woods, Richmond, Va. Marie was born in the Bronx, N.Y. and lived in Wantagh, Long Island and Villanova, Pa., prior to moving to Richmond, Va. in 1970. She studied business at Fordham University, handled the family's finances and investments and later worked in retail banking at Crestar after raising her children. Marie is survived and greatly missed by her three daughters, Elizabeth L. Brockelman and her husband, Mark, of Jacksonville, Fla., Claudia L. Montgomery of Richmond, Va. and Pamela C. Laucella of Richmond, Va. and Indianapolis, Ind.; and her grandson, Matthew P. Brockelman of Jacksonville, Fla. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth E. Laucella; her younger sister, Elizabeth Leparik; and her parents, Caroline and Frank Schmidt. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Marie's memory be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. The Lord is my light and my salvationwhom shall I fear? Ps. 27View online memorial
