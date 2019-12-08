LAUGHON, Stuart Bost, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on December 6, 2019. Stuart was the widow of Franklin E. "Pepper" Laughon, whom she loved and missed greatly. Stuart was born on March 7, 1940, in Greenville, N.C. She was predeceased by her parents, William Stuart and Lillian Hardee Bost; her brother, Dr. William Stuart Bost Jr.; and her nephew, William Bost III. Stuart attended JH Rose High School, Peace College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Stuart was a member of the Junior League of Richmond and the Country Club of Virginia. She taught preschool at Reveille Methodist Church and Sunday school at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for many years. She worked for her husband's company, Richmond Cold Storage, as his executive secretary. She was most at home in her kitchen and loved cooking for her friends whenever a meal was needed. Stuart and her husband, Pepper could always be found cheering for the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets teams. She cherished her family and we will fondly remember the many years we all spent together at our beach house on the Outer Banks of Hatteras Island, N.C. Stuart adored being a Nana and a great-Nana. She enjoyed doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Our mom was always a great voice of wisdom and advice. Two of her favorite quotes were: "And this too shall pass" and "Be good, and if you can't be good, be careful!" She will be greatly missed as she touched a great many lives with her love and generosity. Stuart is survived by her daughters, Catherine "Kaki" Laughon Hughes (Pat) and Page Laughon Allende (Jeff); by her grandchildren, Jay Hughes (Melissa), Stuart Hughes, Ashe Allende and Kaki Allende; and great-grandchildren, Patrick and Beau Hughes. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238, or Randolph-Macon College, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005. Although Carolina Blue was her favorite color, she was a diehard Randolph-Macon fan. Go Heels and Jackets!View online memorial