LAUTERBACH, LOUISE "GUMMY"

LAUTERBACH, Louise Wilson "Gummy," died December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Warren Thomas DeWitt Lauterbach; son, William Thomas Lauterbach III; brother, William Wilson; and sister, Helen Wilson Sizemore. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah; sister, Dora Ramsey (Bill); daughter-in-law, Ann; grandsons, Chip, Todd and Preston; great-grandchildren, Norah, Olivia, Sax and Margaret; and many nieces and nephews in her birthplace of West Virginia. Louise was born in May 5, 1925, near Charleston, West Virginia, eldest child of Alva and Dove Wilson in a happy family. Of growing up during the Great Depression, Louise said, "We were poor but didn't know it." Louise always had a special fondness for West Virginia and dearly loved her family there. Louise married DeWitt in 1947 and soon moved to her beloved Center of the Universe, Ashland, where they raised a son, Tom, and daughter, Debby. After DeWitt died in 1969, Louise worked double to put her two children through college. She sold real estate in Ashland and worked for nearly 30 years at the Hanover County School Board, retiring in 1989. She served both jobs to the fullest with her inexhaustible work ethic and seemingly superhuman energy. After retiring from the school board, Louise told the Ashland Herald-Progress that being a part of the integration of Hanover's public schools stood out among her favorite achievements. Louise took special delight in the little things in life and was always quick to laugh. If something bothered her, she shed a few tears and moved through, bearing life's sorrows with absolute grace and power. She never told those close to her to be good people, she showed how it was done and inspired us to follow. She truly loved life and lived fully. Louise lived with a sense of giving and an openness to all that life held. Like the lyrics to one of her favorite songs, Louise did it her way. Louise loved her weekend getaways to the rivah and had countless good times with family, and made many dear friends in Mathews and Northumberland counties. She met and made friends everywhere she went, from the aisles of the old Ashland Ukrop's to the staffs and residents at Hanover Manor and Morningside in her later years. Her laughter and even her singing will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by the many people she touched. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead St., Ashland. Louise was a longtime member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Her family is so grateful to the many sweet friends at the church for their devotion to Louise over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Louise's memory.