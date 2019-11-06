LAVENDER, HENRY

LAVENDER, Henry M., took his final ride to the gates of Heaven, where he was greeted by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born March 3, 1945, in Jacksonville, Fla. In 1963, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in the 1st Cav. in Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam, he served as a Florida State Trooper and earned his bachelor's degree from UCF in 1974. Shortly thereafter, he became a Richmond City Police Officer until his retirement in 2001. Henry was a Charter Member of the Blue Knights (Chapter 3), Charter Member of the Vultures and the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police. His greatest passion in recent years was his church and his personal relationship with God. Henry was an involved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Kimberly Lavender Doyle (John Doyle); granddaughters, Olivia Defibaugh (Drew Defibaugh) and Savanna Doyle; grandson, Jackson Doyle; great-grandson, Carter Defibaugh; soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Adeline Defibaugh; two sisters, Patricia Loveday, Shirley Parks (Ed Parks); his beloved longtime girlfriend and companion, Janice Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family will be accepting friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. There will be a service at 9 a.m. at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, with burial following in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va.

View online memorial

