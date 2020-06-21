LAVERI, EDWARD

LAVERI, Edward L., of Louisa, Virginia (formerly of Farmville and Richmond, Va.), departed to the Lord on June 7, 2020. He was 90 years of age. "Eddie" was born in Richmond, Va., a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, a U.S. Navy veteran and a linesman for C&P Telephone Co. His professional career was in life insurance sales and management with Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bernice Voltaire Laveri. Survived by their daughters, Kathleen Cunningham, Mimi Laveri and Leigh Colbert (Lee); grandchildren, Sarah Colbert Blakley (Jeff), Lauren Cunningham (Patrick Headley), Adam Colbert and Sean Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Charles, Julia and Lydia; and sister, Anne Laveri Alexander. Edward was a loving husband, father and a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911. Please sign the online guestbook at www.woodwardfuneral.com.

