LaVOIE, Kathryn Meador, 68, of Ashland, passed away on August 11, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Francis Allen LaVoie Jr. for 28 years; and amazing mom to three daughters and one son, Kathryn (Allen) Corbin of Gordonsville, Kristy Williams (deceased), Karisa Kirby of West Point, Eric LaVoie of Ashland; and loved by 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Kathryn was preceded in death by the late Harold and Audrey Meador; and was the wonderful sister to the late Brenda (GL) Quesenberry. She is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Wanda (Stuart) Boblett, Molly (Bob) Pinner; and several nieces and nephews. Kathryn loved working in her garden, painting, embroidering, sewing, riding horses and spoiling her dogs. At this time, no services are planned, but an expression of sympathy can be made by donating to the Hanover Humane Society, 804-798-0806.View online memorial