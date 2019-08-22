LAWRENCE, Christine Bullock, 99, of Richmond, died on August 20, 2019. She was the widow of Aubrey L. Lawrence. She is survived by her sister, Fay Seay; niece, Chris Nedwick, both of Midlothian, Virginia; grandniece, Taylor Nedwick; and grandnephews, Justin and Kellan Nedwick. She is also survived by stepson, Walter L. Lawrence of California and Michigan; and stepdaughter, Helen Knox of Richmond. Christine also leaves behind numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, at Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot Chapel, from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Wilmer Avenue. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial