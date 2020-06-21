LAWRENCE, DON III

LAWRENCE, Don Earl III, 73, died on June 16, 2020, of Parkinson's disease. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie; son, Chris; daughter, Angela; and grandchildren, MacKenzie, Brooke and Wyatt Lawrence, and Emily and Jack Downer; brother, Charlie Lawrence (Debbie); and sister, Rose Mary Coleman (Mark). A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, please consider adopting a pet from a local animal shelter in honor of Don's memory.View online memorial
