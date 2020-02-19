LAWRENCE, Jane Lewis "MeMe," 78, of Richmond (and Irvington, Va.), passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Jane is survived by her wonderful husband of 53 years, Frank Lawrence; and their two children, Kellie Olsen (Chris) and Keith Lawrence (Casey). She has four fabulous grandchildren, Adam, Mitch, Dean and Neil. She is also survived by her sassy sister, Faye Smith and her son, Lee Smith (Shelia); and granddaughter, Ashlee. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2 p.m. at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, 9201 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.comView online memorial
