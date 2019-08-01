LAWRENCE, Jimmy Dean, 56, of Richmond, departed this life July 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gresham; children, Tamar Lawrence and Alexis, Keven, Elijah and Arielle Gresham; granddaughter, Taelynn; three sisters, Debra Saunders (Len), Kathy Picking and Lorraine Walker; seven brothers, Marcus and Roy (Pam) Smith, Marvin, Oliver (Kim), Ronald (Agnes), Donald and Raylee Lawrence; mother-in-law, Mrs. Vernelle Gresham; three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond.View online memorial