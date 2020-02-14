LAWRENCE, PAUL JR.

LAWRENCE, Paul Simon Jr., was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father after almost 95 years of a life well-lived. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul S. and Ruth M. Lawrence; his first wife, Della Spruill; son, Jerry E. Lawrence; sisters, Vivian Steen and Hilda Summers; brothers, Charles and Ray Lawrence; and granddaughter, Angela Lawrence. He is survived by his devoted wife, Pam; son, David L. Lawrence (Sandi); daughter, Patricia L. King (Don); stepson, Andrew Hemby (Fiona); four grandchildren, Anne Marie Belton, Matthew Lawrence (Courtnie), Amy Moore (Douglas) and Sarah Breeden (John); and eight great-grandchildren. Paul worked for C&P Telephone company for almost 40 years. He liked to tell people that he worked his way up from climbing poles to the corporate staff and never had a college education. He was very active first at Ray of Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church and later at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and holding many other leadership roles. Paul was a man of prayer who loved his Lord, his family and his church. He will be missed by those whose lives he touched. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, 8701 Ridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229, at 12 p.m., with interment following in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Memorial contributions may be made to Grove Avenue Baptist Church, or Precious to God, http://precioustogod.org.View online memorial
