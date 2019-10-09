LAWRENCE, ROBERT "BOB"

LAWRENCE, Robert "Bob," of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, October 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Tamara Lawrence; her loving children, Raymond Massey (Jacqueline) and Sommer Brooks (Otis); goddaughter, Shelby Jackson; and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1 p.m.

View online memorial

